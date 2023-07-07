Connie Marie Quimby (1948-2023)

STRONG – Connie Marie Quimby, 75, passed away at her daughter’s home in Strong with both daughters holding her hands on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Connie was born in Mineral Wells, Texas on June 17, 1948, the daughter of Allen and Alberta (Shrum) Philpot. She attended Anson Academy schools in North Anson.

Connie was predeceased by her father, Allen Philpot; husbands, Timothy Luce and James Quimby; brother, Edward Philpot; niece, Jessica Philpot; and special cousin, Bonnie Stockdale.

Connie is survived by her mother, Alberta Philpot; daughters, Tara (Randy) Hamlin and Betsy Luce; son, Jimmy (Amy) Quimby; grandchildren, Allen, Daniele, Jason, Delia, Jenna, Zack, Holden, Noel; Great Grandchildren, Owen, Bridget, Obree, Natalie, Rylee, Finn, Winnifred, Aladise, and baby Hamlin due in November, plus Clover and Beans; brothers, Rick Philpot and Rob (Rebecca) Philpot. So many nieces and nephews, who were very much loved by her. Two very special friends, Sandy and Joanne.

There will be a celebration of life at 15 Philpot Lane, Embden Maine, on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank Christy Brown, Bailey Mitchell and Christine Richards for helping take such amazing care of Connie.