Conrad Daoust Jr. (1938-2023)

WILTON – Conrad Joseph “Jr.” Daoust, Jr., 84, of Wilton, died peacefully at his home in Wilton, Saturday, April 15, 2023, with his family by his side following a strong-willed fight against cancer. He was born in Haverhill, MA, during a hurricane, September 18, 1938, after his mother had to be carried over downed trees by police to get to the hospital. He was the son of Charlie Kavgas and Eulalia Vining and moved to Livermore Falls at the age of 6.

Junior was born with a tremendous work ethic; a quality that he was proud of, and dropped out of school in the 6th grade to help support his mother and started working as a 12-year old. At the age of 18, he became a Registered Maine Guide and never had a black mark against him over his long-time guiding career. He was a professional boxer for several years having won numerous matches. Junior owned his own trucking business and his handle was “The Beast from the East.” He also owned a seafood takeout restaurant and was a well-known provider of firewood in the greater Wilton area.

Junior loved his family and appreciated the friendship of many, especially during the course of his illness.

He is loved by his wife of 40 years, Terri of Wilton; 3 daughters, Audrey Richard and her husband, Jon of Harmony, Darcie Daoust and her companion, Joe McCarthy of Wilton, and Pamela Swett of Wilton; a sister, Elaine Henson of Danforth; 2 brothers, Walter Daoust and his wife, Joanna of Livermore Falls and Robert Daoust and his wife, Bonita of Lewiston; 3 grandsons, Adam Daoust and his wife, Tabitha of Vassalboro, Daniel Daoust of Arizona, and Noah Daoust of Wilton; 3 granddaughters, Jessica Fitch of Chesterville, Jennifer Pruitt of TN, and Kelsey Daoust of Danforth; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special in-laws, Mitchell Lloyd and his wife, Melissa of Danforth and Joyce Moore and her husband, Donald of TN; many good friends. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Teresa; 3 sons, Rodney, Conrad, and Joey; a daughter, Julie Fitch; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donnie and Vivian Lloyd.

Public graveside committal services will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, followed by a Celebration of his Life at the family home, 183 Weld Street, Wilton. Junior’s family invites relatives and friends to a memorial visitation, Friday, May 5 from 5-7pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that those who desire, consider a memorial gift in Junior’s memory to either the American Cancer Society, Maine Affiliate, Inc., PO Box 350, Westbrook, ME 04092 or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX75284-0692.