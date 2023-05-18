Constance Barker Tibbetts (1939-2023)

Constance (Connie) Barker Tibbetts, born January 9, 1939, in Farmington, Maine to Earle Morton Barker and Olive Mitchell Barker of Temple, Maine, passed away on May 16, 2023. Connie married Raymond (Joe) Tibbetts on October 16, 1957 in Strong, Maine. She attended Temple Grade School (Little Red Schoolhouse) and graduated from Farmington High School in 1956.

Connie leaves behind her partner of 24 years, Jim Page. Daughters: Vickie Gordon and husband Randy of Liberty Township, Ohio, Judi Tibbetts of North Jay, Maine. Sons: Rick Tibbetts and wife Kim of Industry, Maine, Scott Tibbetts and wife Sherrie of Whiting, Maine. Sister, Maxine Brenna and brother Randy Barker. Grandchildren: Kurt Gordon, Erik Gordon, Kayla Gordon, Griffin Gordon, Dominick Gordon, Jacqui Clary, Jacob Boivin, Hazen Pingree, Clyde Pingree III, Corey Tibbetts, Kamryn Marr, Colin Look, Conner Look. Great Grandchildren: Hunter Gordon, Dillon Gordon, Sophie Gordon, Amelia Gordon, Graham Clary, Bennett Clary, Noah Boivin, Nola Pingree, Hazel Pingree. Also many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Joe, parents, brothers Robert, Richard, Jerry and sister Evelyn. Son Blaine Tibbetts and infant son Raymond Jr.

Connie was a homemaker most of her life and traveled with her husband making a home at different US Army Duty Stations, a life she truly enjoyed with her family. In later years she worked for Franklin County Soil & Water District and Food City in the deli department in Livermore Falls.

Cremation arrangements have been made with Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, Farmington Falls, Maine. There will be no services and burial will be at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in the same lot as her late husband. Connie gave up her reserved lot for another veteran.