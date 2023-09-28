Constance Davis (1938-2023)

FARMINGTON – Constance L. Davis, 85, passed away on September 19, 2023, at Edgewood Manor in Farmington, Maine. Born in New Vineyard, Maine on April 9, 1938, the daughter of Lauris and Violet Luce.

Connie worked at Joseph Holman’s from 1955-1957, Franklin County Community Action from 1971-1975, Registry of Deeds from 1985-1990 and for the law office of Frank Undercuffler from 1990-2002. She was also a 4-H leader for 10 years. She enjoyed going to camp at Clearwater Lake, bowling, skiing, crafts, sewing and going to horse shows to watch Trisha show. Connie made a lot of Trisha’s show clothes.

Connie was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 66 years, Bernard Davis; parents, Lauris and Violet Luce and stepfather, Bob Hewey; step grandson, Todd B Carson.

She is survived by son, Lauris (Scott) Davis and wife Linda; Daughter, Trisha Davis, and companion Rodney; Brothers-in-laws, Clarence Davis (Gerry) and Edgar Davis (Pat); and step grandson, Troy Carson, and wife Sherie.

A graveside service will be held on October 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington Maine, with a Celebration of Life to follow, at the farm located at 816 Holley Road in Farmington Maine. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com.