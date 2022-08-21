Constance L. Taylor Tooze (1938-2022)

Constance Louise Taylor Tooze was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in Strong, Maine to Lelia Luce Taylor and Birchard M. Taylor and grew up in Strong, Wiscasset, and East Wilton, Maine.

Connie graduated from Wilton Academy in 1957, earned a B.S. in Education from Gordon College in 1961, and a M.Ed. from State College at Salem (MA) in 1964. She taught elementary school in Manchester, Beverly, and Malden, Mass., and Indianapolis, IN.

Connie was married to George H. Tooze, Jr. from 1962 until his death in 2013. They resided in Manchester, Beverly, and Malden, Mass., and Indianapolis, IN where Dr. Tooze pastored churches in the American Baptist Churches, USA for 40 years.

She leaves two children, George Andrew Tooze (Janet) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Catherine Anne Tolbert (Ethan) of Atlanta, GA, and five grandchildren: Alexander and Grace Tooze and Lelia, Nora, and Wade Tolbert.

She also leaves a sister, Nancy Johnson (Gary) of Vero Beach, FL; brother, Dennis Taylor (Linda) of East Wilton, ME; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Knox, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Connie was dearly loved by family and friends. She played piano, enjoyed reading, went to museums, and loved to sing hymns. She loved her family and will be remembered for her generosity.

The family will hold a gravesite service next summer in Maine. Memorial gifts may be given to the George H. and Constance T. Tooze Endowed Fund at Mercer University, University Advancement, 1501 Mercer University Dr., Macon, GA 31207, or online at mupress.org.