Cordell Wayne Stevens Sr. (1957-2021)

TEMPLE – Cordell Wayne Stevens Sr., 64, passed away surrounded by loving family on September 11, 2021, at his home in Temple, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He was born on April 20, 1957 in Farmington, son of Leo and Elaine (Hoar) Stevens. Cordell served his country for fifteen years (1977 – 1992) in the U.S. Army. After the military, he spent the majority of his career as a truck driver. Cordell’s favorite pastimes were spending time with family; especially watching his grandchildren play sports. He spent many weekends camping and fishing with family and friends. He was a first class Red Sox fan, as well as the Patriots and Bruins, and enjoyed watching racing, refreshing with a cold brew.

Cordell is survived by his mother, Elaine Stevens of Temple; brothers, Guy Stevens of Clinton, Jay Stevens of Canaan, Leo Stevens and wife Maria of Industry; sisters, Charlene Corbett of Farmington, Jannette White and husband Keith of Madrid, Jennifer Searles and husband Arnold of Pittston; son, Cordell Stevens Jr. and wife Amanda of Wilton; daughters, Robyn McCabe and husband Jaime of Fairbanks, and Veronica Hiscock of Livermore; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and a huge extended family who adored him.

During the past several months, his daughter in-law Amanda was by his side caring for his needs, allowing him to be comfortable. His laughter, sideways snickers, and teasing of everyone will be greatly missed.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. On Saturday, September 18, 2021, a Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m., at the Village Cemetery in Temple.