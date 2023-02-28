FARMINGTON – On Feb 12, 2023 Corrie-Ann Osgood (Bachelder) passed away at the age of 49. She was born to Wilfred and Juanita Bachelder. She received her associate degree as well as a certificate for medical assisting. She was the mother of Starr Osgood and Hazen Knapp. Corrie-Ann served her country in the U.S Air Force. She loved outdoor activities such as camping by the pond, fishing, and going kayaking with family. When she wasn’t outside, she would spend her time painting, cooking, and dancing. She was known for her sense of humor and special cooking skills. Corrie-Ann is survived by her father Wilfred, and her mother Juanita; her boyfriend Kael; her two children, Starr and Hazen; her brothers Wilfred Jr. and his wife Sarah, Chris and his wife Debbie; her sister Missy and her husband Simon; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.