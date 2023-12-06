Cynthia P. Mason (1952-2023)

It is with great sadness that the family of Cynthia Mason share their loss of their loved one on November 30, 2023. She passed at home, following a long and difficult battle with cancer, which spanned over several years. Cindy was born on January 15, 1952. She was the oldest child of Andrew and Dawn Pratt of Strong, ME. Cindy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister; who was a partner in a loving marriage for 50 years. Cindy loved the small town she grew up in and enjoyed participating in her school’s activities. She was a member of the first class to graduate from Mt Abram High School in 1970. Cindy went on to beautician school and became a successful hair dresser in the Seacoast area. She ran her own shop for many years and became a staple in her community. Cindy would go to client’s homes and cut hair at a local nursing home when her clients could no longer come to her. She ended her career just a few weeks before she passed as she wanted to continue serving her clients. Anyone who knew Cindy, knew what a caring and hard working person she was.

In March of 1971, Cindy married William T. Mason and together they raised two daughters, Deanna and Erica. Although Cindy grew up in Western Maine, the majority of her adult life was spent in the Kittery, ME and Portsmouth, NH area. For the past 9 years, Cindy and Bill resided in Middleton with their oldest daughter, Deanna and her family, so they could help tend to the needs of Cindy and Bill as they grew older.

Cindy is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Deanna Wiggin and her husband Jimmy; her daughter Erica Brown and her husband Dave; her grandchildren Haley, James and Tyler Wiggin, Connor Brown and Jesse Farrell-Brown; her great granddaughter Bryleigh K. Additionally she is survived by her mother, Dawn Pratt, and brother, Rupert Pratt and his family; her brother and sister in law, Weston Mason Jr. and Dana DeWitt, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is predeceased by her father, Andrew Pratt, along with her father and mother in law, Weston and Cora Mason.

Instead of a formal funeral and per Cindy’s wishes, there will be a celebration of her life on January 13, 2024. It will be held at the Lion’s Club in Kittery, ME. Please join us from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm to celebrate Cindy. Food and beverages will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made which will help create a scholarship opportunity, in her name, to a local beauty school. Please send donations to Judy Stahl, 11 Philbrick Rd. Kittery, ME 03904 or by calling 518-321-7073.