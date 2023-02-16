Dale Briggs (1932-2023)

MEXICO – Dale Myron Briggs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023, one day shy of his 91st birthday, at the home of his daughter, April Jamison, where he had been residing for the past three years.

Dale was born in Harrison, Maine on February 12, 1932. The son of Myron Whitney and Mildred Alta (Ward) Briggs. Dale graduated from Dixfield High School in the Class of 1951. He enlisted in the Army National Guard at the age of 16. He also served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War Conflict and later in life volunteered in the Civil Air Patrol.

Dale married Maude Jones of Weld, in 1952 and they had six children together. He became widowed in October of 1963. In July of 1965 he married Phyllis Jordan Macie. She had three children of her own and Dale and Phyllis had one child together, creating a blended family of 10. Their home became a home to many nieces and nephews over the years.

Dale was a butcher for many years, at Sampsons, Gigueres, Naples, Hannafords, and many other stores throughout the state. He earned additional income by repairing TV’s for Dyers, installing TV antennas and cutting deer meat during hunting season. He had many hobbies and served as President of Andy Valley CB Club during the mid-70’s. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He really enjoyed accompanying George Byam on many search and rescue flights. He loved patronizing the What Not Shop and loved the workers there. During the non-winter months, it was rare for Dale to pass on stopping at a yard or garage sale. Cherished vacations that he went on included a trip to Hawaii, Philadelphia, and a ship cruise.

Dale never met a stranger. Everyone he met became a friend and many times became family. Dale will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dale is survived by his six daughters: Elaine Dean, April Jamison (Brian), Pam Reed (Charlie), Meredith O’Neil (Rod), Alicia Spaulding (Scott), Dalene Pulk (Tim), his three sons: Martin Macie, David Briggs and Tracy Briggs (Michelle); thirty-three grandchildren; fifty-six great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren with one on the way. Dale was predeceased by his two wives, Maude & Phyllis, a daughter, Sharon; four grandsons, Jeffrey, Tommy, Carlton and Samuel; a great granddaughter, Sierra; and a great-great granddaughter, Eden.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 12:00 pm from the Dixfield Church of the Nazarene, 171 Weld Street, Dixfield, ME. Family and friends are invited to an hour of visitation prior to the service. Immediately following the service, a potluck luncheon will be held at the American Legion, 184 Congress Street, Rumford, ME. Burial will take place in the spring with military honors at Demerritt Cemetery. Donations in Dale’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Paralyzed Veterans of America (www.pva.org). Words of remembrance may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and arrangements are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Centers-Farmington.