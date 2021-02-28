Dale E. Lane (1957-2021)

WILTON – Dale E. Lane, 63, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021 at Country Manor Nursing Home in Whitefield.

He was born on March 31, 1957 in Farmington, the son of George Lane and Pat LaBelle. He attended Mt. Abram High School. He owned and operated Lane Lumbering and was a mechanic for multiple different companies and was called “Boshane” by a lot of his truck driver buddies. He was an amazing mechanic and could make anything run.

Dale enjoyed watching stockcar races, truck pulls, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and camping. He raced snowmobiles and Enduro cars when he was in his 20s.

Dale is survived by children: Megan Engstrom and fiancé Tom Wilson of Newport, Corey Walker and wife Jennifer of New Vineyard; grandchildren: Jacob, Lucas, Abigail, Dalton and Emmett; brother, Michael Lane of Kingfield; three nieces; one nephew; second former wife, Crystal Lane.

He was predeceased by his father, George Lane; mother, Pat LaBelle; toddler sister, Betty Jean Lane; sister, Gail Crockett; first former wife, Sharon Wilbur-Pinkham.

The family would like to thank Country Manor Nursing Home for taking such good care of Dale; extra special thank you to Missy Hutchinson, you’re the best!

At Dale’s request there will be no services. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.