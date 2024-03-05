Dalton ‘Brent’ Smith (1944-2024)

WEST FARMINGTON – Dalton “Brent” Smith passed away on March 1, 2024, at Franklin Memorial Hospital with family by his side. “Brent” by those who knew him was born on May 19, 1944, in Farmington Maine. On October 20, 1973, he married Bertha M. (Ranger) Smith of Wilton. “Brent” was a long-time member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, devoting 12 years to being a church youth group leader. He enjoyed entertaining people with singing and dancing. He retired from International Paper Company in Jay Maine after 39 years. At Bertha’s request, please remember the happy times with Brent.

Services are not being scheduled at this time, however the family would like those who wish, to please make donations in “Brents” memory to Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy Street, Farmington, Maine 04938. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.