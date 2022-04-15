Dan ‘Tree’ Robbins (1951-2022)

ROME – With grief in our hearts, we inform the many people that knew and loved Dan “Tree” Robbins, 71, of Rome, Maine, of his sudden passing on April 11, 2022.

Tree’s kindness, caring, brilliance, and uniqueness will endure in our hearts and be missed by all who knew him.

Tree is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine, his brother and sister-in-law, Gerry and Lynda; his niece, Sammy; nephew Kenny, all of Las Vegas, Nev., three stepsons, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Born in Worcester, Mass., on April 3, 1951, Tree grew up there and went to Doherty High School. He then attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He furthered his studies at Ohio University where he received a Master’s of Fine Arts in acting.

Tree spent most of his professional career working as a Civil Engineer primarily with Maine DOT. However, his love of acting followed him throughout his life spending time as a professional actor and continuing his involvement in community theater. He was in many productions at Sandy River Players in Farmington, including lead roles in Proof, Harvey, Inherit the Wind and The Crucible to name a few. He and Elaine were also members of the highly regarded local music group, Talisker.

Tree retired as early as possible so that he could focus even more so on the things that really mattered to him: Elaine, wine, community, friends, and nature. He was always ready to share the things that he loved whether it be painting figures with his grandson Xavi, or sharing the wine that he so enthusiastically accumulated over the years. The wine, he said, “is for drinking” and unfailingly invited all to take a glass and join him.

In meeting the love of his life, Elaine, more than 20 years ago, he found a partner who shared his zest for life. They spent time together designing and building their dream home on Great Pond, learning to sail and race sailboats, and traveling the world including trips to Norway, Antarctica, and the Amazon. The love they shared, whether out living life to the fullest or being home with their cats, wine, birds, butterflies, or working side by side in their studio, was cherished by Tree and will be unfathomably missed by Elaine.

There will not be any services at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to celebrate Tree now, please consider making a donation to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in his name or by simply planting a tree. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, PO Box 234, Boothbay, ME 04537.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church Street, Augusta where memories and condolences may be shared

