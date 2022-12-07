Dana A. Bullen (1942-2022)

NEW SHARON – Dana A. Bullen, 80, passed away on December 3, 2022, at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington. He was born on March 5, 1942, in New Sharon, where he lived his entire life. He was the son of Arthur and Carolyn (LeBaron) Bullen. Dana was the husband of Janice Bullen and was married to her for over 60 years.

Donations in Dana’s memory may be sent to Care and Share Food Closet, PO Box 38, West Farmington, ME 04992.

In keeping with Dana’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.