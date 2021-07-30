Daniel Everett Wing (1937-2021)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Daniel Everett Wing, 84, of passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Suncoast Hospice.

Danny was born at Norridgewock, ME on March 14, 1937, the second son of Merton Everett Wing & Irene Lillian Ladd. The family moved from Norridgewock to Madrid, and Danny was educated in the Madrid and Phillips school system, graduating from Phillips High School in 1955. Danny first met his future bride, the former Miss Mavis Loey Atwood, when he picked up his prom date, who happened to be her sister. They were married at the Phillips Congregational Church on June 20, 1959. They had four children, and after each child was born, they moved to a new location for their growing family. Danny worked in the shoe industry in Maine for 10 years, and then moved to Connecticut in 1966, because of better work opportunities. They finally settled in Durham, CT after the birth of their youngest daughter. Danny worked as a machinist at Pratt & Whitney for 32 years. After retirement Danny & Mavis moved back to Maine, but later became “snowbirds” with a winter residence in St. Petersburg, Florida with a summer residence in Farmington, Maine. They eventually sold their Farmington home to live in Florida year-round.

Danny was a cub scout and boy scout master as well as little league coach. He enjoyed hunting & fishing, and after retiring in Maine became a member of the “Biggest Bucks of Maine” club, by bagging a 225 lb. buck dressed. He loved picking dandelions to eat every spring, until his health prevented him from doing this. In the fall he loved to pick and eat berries.

Danny was pre-deceased by his parents, a daughter in-law, Candice (Hinds) Forbes Wing and a son in-law, Glenn Eigabroadt. Surviving him are his widow, Mavis, of St. Petersburg, FL, four children and three grandchildren: Richard Joseph Wing & Alexia (Krionidou) and their children Nicholas Alexander & Natalie Mariana, of Glastonbury, CT; Ronald Everett Wing of Meriden, CT; Raymond Thomas Wing and partner Lynda Lemar of Augusta, ME with daughter Elizabeth Marie Wing & boyfriend Zachary Randall also of Augusta; and Rhonda Lynn (Wing) Eigabroadt of Bristol, CT. In addition, Danny was survived by brother Theodore Otis Wing and his wife Margaret “Peg” of Middletown, CT and sister Marie Rose (Wing) Bubier and her husband Paul Bubier of Phillips, ME. He also had twelve nephews and nieces as well as too many cousins to count.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday August 24 at 10 a.m. at the Sunset View Cemetery in Norridgewock.