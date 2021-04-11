Daniel L. Langill (1974-2021)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. – Daniel L. “Dan” Langill, 46, Alexandria Bay, N.Y., died Friday, April 2, 2021, as a result of an accident.

Dan was born on June 9, 1974 in Portland, Maine, the son of Catherine McMullen and David Langill. He graduated from Gray-New Glouster High School in Gray, Maine.

Dan enlisted in the United States Army in 1997, retiring in 2019 as a chief warrant officer. He was an Apache Longbow helicopter pilot, serving tours of duty in Korea, Iraq (twice) and Afghanistan. He was currently employed as a training instructor (flight simulator), additionally, Longbow crew trainer instructor at Fort Drum, N.Y.

A marriage to Cynthia Greer ended in divorce, after 22 years.

He was an avid boater, enjoyed all outdoor activities, classic cars and doing home improvements.

Dan is survived by his mother, Catherine and step-father, Hazen McMullen, New Portland, ME; his father, David, and step-mother, Pauline Langill, Sebastian, FL; his daughter, Brittany (Danny) Stark, Topeka, KS; his fiancée, Terri Adams, Alexandria Bay. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Dorothy Verrill, and great-grandparents, Catherine and Charles Ladeau.

There will be private, family services in Gorham, Maine. A public memorial service will be held at a time to be announced, in July of 2021, on Fort Drum.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to Tunnel to Towers at tunnel2towers.org.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay. Condolences may be written at www.costellofuneralservice.com.