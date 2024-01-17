Daniel Mancine (1949-2024)

JAY – Daniel Joseph Mancine died on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn after a long illness.

He was born in Farmington, Maine on October 16, 1949 to James and Rose (DeMatteo) Mancine and grew up in the small, close-knit village of Riley. Dan graduated from Jay High School in 1968 and was a 1972 graduate of the University of Portland/Gorham. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and went on to enjoy lifelong friendships with many of his fraternity “brothers”.

Dan married the love of his life, Susan Ouellette, on July 1, 1972, at St. Rose of Lima in Jay. He was a lifelong parishioner and 4th degree Knight of Columbus.

Dan retired from the United States Postal Service in 2010 after a 35-year career. He began in 1974 as a mail carrier and later served in administrative positions in Auburn and Portland. He was best known for serving as Postmaster in Wayne, Livermore Falls and Jay. Dan also enjoyed serving on the Board of Directors of Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay for many years.

The most important thing in Dan’s life was his family. Some of his favorite times were spent at the family camp on Horseshoe Pond in Chesterville (affectionately referred to “Mancine Point”), where Dan enjoyed creating a trail system for his grandchildren (including routes named for each of them), helping to host family gatherings, and spending quiet time on the porch.

He is survived by Susan, his wife of 51 years; daughter Stacey Koloski and husband Daniel of Portland; son Jason Mancine and wife Pamela of Jay; grandchildren Maiya and Chloe Koloski and Olivia and Julian Mancine; brother James Mancine, Jr. and wife Mary Anne; “sister cousin” Barbara Knight and husband Jack; aunt Vivian Mancine; uncle Maurice Ouellette and wife Ann; sister-in-law Connie Winship and husband Ray; sister-in-law Doreen Bellmore and husband Gil; brother-in-law George Ouellette; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife’s parents Norman and Dorothy Ouellette, and dear niece Renee LeBlanc.

Family and friends are invited to Dan’s visitation of Friday, January 19, 2024, from 3 to 6 pm at Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay. The Liturgy of the Word will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11 am from St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Jay. Burial will take place in the spring in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory can be made to St Rose Church (for their emergency fuel and food fund) 2 Church St, Jay ME 04239. The Mancine family also extends deep gratitude to the staff and volunteers of Hospice House for the loving care they provided to Dan, his family, and all who visited him. Family and friends are encouraged to visit Dan’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to leave words of encouragement or share a memory. Honored to be caring for the family of Daniel J. Manice is Wiles Remembrance Center – Jay.