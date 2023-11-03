Daniel Palmer (1953-2023)

MECHANIC FALLS – Daniel R. Palmer, 70 of Mechanic Falls, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct 31, 2023 at the Hospice House of Androscoggin County.

He was born on July 9, 1953 in Natchez, Mississippi, the 3rd of 6 children born to Oscar and Christine (Ray) Palmer.

Dan’s family moved to Wilton when he was 12 years old. That’s where he made lifelong friends and graduated from Mt Blue high school. He was a jack of all trades. He worked as a welder at BIW and later worked at International Paper for 28 years.

He was a great harmonica player and enjoyed playing open mics at local blues festivals. He also enjoyed jamming with his best friend Dennis Oliver in his and other friend’s bands.

Dan enjoyed playing golf and watching football with his sons and grandchildren, whom he loved very much. He loved his sports cars and owned many over the years, you probably have seen him cruising by with one of his dogs.

He battled cancer full force. He received most of his treatments at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He was part of many experimental treatments and was proud to help find a potential cure.

He will be missed by all that knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Sonja Jamison and brother, Paul Palmer.

He is survived by sons Jeremy Palmer and his wife Heather, Jamie Palmer and his girlfriend Amanda Farrar and Mr. and Mrs. Harley Colwell of Rockland. His brothers, Charles Palmer of Mississippi, John David Palmer of Arkansas and his sister, Cheryl Lowery of Arkansas, also many grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Dan’s funeral service on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1 pm at Wiles Remembrance Center- Farmington (137 Farmington Falls Rd), visiting hours will be from 11 until the hour of the funeral. Interment will directly follow in Lakeview Cemetery. His Book of Memories can be found at www.wilesrc.com to share sympathies, memories, stories and photos. Honored to be caring for the family of Daniel R. Palmer is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.