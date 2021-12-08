Danny L. Scribner (1952-2021)

PHILLIPS – Danny L. Scribner, 69, of Phillips, passed away on November 20, 2021.

Danny was born in Farmington on May 30, 1952, the son of Verne E. and Merilyn Wilbur Scribner. Dan attended Phillips Elementary, Phillips High School, graduating from Mount Abram High School in 1970. He graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a B.A. in history in 1979, also earning a M.S. in Counselor Education from the University of Southern Maine in 1987, and a B.A. in Religious Education from New England Baptist Bible College in 1986. Much of his working career was with Prudential as a Financial Professional, but Dan always had a job, whether it was as a worker for Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, picking chickens at night to pay college tuition, teaching woodworking at The Bancroft School in New Jersey, or selling encyclopedias for Britannica. For 17 years, Dan was an on-call chaplain for Maine Medical Center and other Portland hospitals.

Danny embraced Christ on his 18th birthday, not knowing much, but knowing it was for the rest of his life and that this salvation was only for those who knew they were sinners. He met his beloved wife, Katherine Schwabe Scribner at Mount Blue Assemblies of God, shortly thereafter. They were married by their friend and Orthodox Presbyterian minister, the late Reverend Roger Ramsey. He and Kathy were the happy parents of two sons, John and Matt. Together they enjoyed gardening at their home in Phillips and fly fishing at their remote camp on a pond near Rangeley. Dan also reclaimed, by pruning, many of the apple trees he and his father grafted when working on a school project. Most important to Dan though was worshipping and fellowshipping with his fellow Christians at Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church in Farmington.

Danny is survived by his wife of 46 years; his sons, John Scribner and Matthew Scribner; his brother, Douglas Scribner; his aunts, Norma Wilbur and Carlene Wilbur; his uncles, Sheridan Scribner, James (Sam) Wilbur, and John Wilbur; and many cousins.

A graveside service conducted by Rev. Micah Bickford of Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the New Eustis Cemetery in Eustis, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.