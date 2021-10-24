Dara F. Maguire (1958-2021)



FARMINGTON – Dara F. Maguire, 63, of Farmington, formerly of Dublin, Ireland, passed peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

He was born Feb. 1, 1958, the second of seven children to Hugh and Patricia (McMahon) Maguire.

He developed a passion for mechanics from his grandfather and started working in the local Fiat garage at the age of 15. From there he moved around in his careers, trying to find a place to blossom.

In 2001 he emigrated to the United States to be with the love of his life Betty Gordon and start their family together. After moving he graduated from UMF and then from USM with his masters in psychology, he found his niche working at St. Mary’s Mental Health in Lewiston.

He is survived by his loving wife Betty of 20 years; his mother Patricia; his daughter Michelle Welch of Jay, her husband Ryan and daughters Leah and Mikayla; his daughter Aisling Doucette of Milford, her husband Kirk and children Mindy and Mason; his son Jonathan of Waldoboro and son Gabriel; his son Eoghan of Waco, Texas; brothers: Paul, Martin, Hugo and Colm; a sister Brid and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his father and his sister Rita.

He enjoyed his five wonderful grandchildren, playing golf and sitting around a campfire with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Mary’s Behavioral Health Foundation P.O. Box 7291 Lewiston, ME 04240. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.