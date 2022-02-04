LINCOLN – Darlene Faye Rollins passed away peacefully after a brief stay in the hospital on Jan. 27, 2022.

She was married to Richard Rollins Sr. for 22 years they were together for 28 years.

Darlene leaves behind Jason Rose of Lincoln, and a daughter, Tina Rose and her companion, Joshua, of Sabattus; Ricky Rollins Jr. and his companion, Crystal Mishael, and her husband, Richard Romanelli, of Glenburn; Jacob and his wife, Laurie, of Hampden, David Rollins and his companion, Carrie; 3 Brothers, Leroy Hatch and his wife, Lolly, of Waterville, Keith Hatch and wife, Bunnie, of Dixfield, Darwin Hatch and companion, Sally, of Dixfield; 4 aunts and uncles, Dennis and Agatha Mills of Strong, Charley and Rachel Meader of Vienna, Barry and Ernistine Emery of Vienna, Winola Barter of Augusta, and Glenice Mckechnie of Vienna; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and April Rollins from Lincoln, Fred and Becky Rollins of Pittsfield, Lynn and Glenn Thibeault from Cushing, Susan and companion Charlie of Enfield, and many nieces and nephews.

She also enjoyed visiting her friends Dave Chapman and companion, Darlene Bailey. Darlene and her husband had 15 grandchildren.

Darlene worked in the health care field as a personal care attendant for 23 years. She was well liked and cared for all her consumers. Darlene enjoyed going for rides on Saturdays with her husband, they traveled all over the state. She also liked going to concerts, and singing karaoke, and reading.

Last but not least, Darlene and her husband enjoyed attending The Church Of The Nazarene in Farmington.

There will be a celebration of life at The Church Of The Nazarene, 17 Croswell Rd., Farmington, Maine at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. A lunch will be served.