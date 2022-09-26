David A. Poisson (1950-2022)

FARMINGTON – David Arthur Poisson, 71, of Farmington, passed Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Sandy River Center after several years of declining health.

He was born in Lewiston on Nov. 15, 1950, first son of Bertrand and Cecile Jalbert Poisson. After attending St. Rose School through the 8th grade, he graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1969. He attended the University of Maine at Farmington but found his true passion as a police officer, graduating form the 31st Maine Municipal Police Academy in Waterville in 1977.

He worked for the Jay Police Department for 22 years. During that time, he attended the first Maine DARE Officers training and was a DARE officer in the Jay schools for many years. He also was their accident reconstructionist and a firearms enthusiast doing the department’s firearm training. He was an advanced Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) during that time and was a member of the National Ski Patrol System (NSPS) at Titcomb Mountain for several seasons.

On Oct. 19, 1984, he married Pamela Hawkins in Farmington. She taught him to ride a motorcycle and he became a life-member of the Blue Knight International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, serving as chapter president as well as Northeast Conference officer. He and Pam traveled to many international conventions, including going to Germany, Austria, with stops in Ireland and Greenland. They also traveled to all but six of the lower 48 states and only missed four of the 10 Canadian provinces. At the time of his death, he was a member of Maine 11 and now a member of Heaven 1 Chapter where he continues to Ride With Pride.

He was a life member of the Farmington B.P.O.E (Elks), a member of the NRA, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), and past commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 28.

He was an ardent reader and lover of history. He loved his Akitas and was predeceased by Kesha, and Kami.

He leaves behind his dog his dog, Keiko; his wife, Pamela and her family, Karen and Craig Schuler of Industry and Hernando, FL; Shawn Guest and Amber McGowan of Woolwich; Shannon Lawton and Suzan Beaudoin of Augusta; Patrick and Melissa Lawton and children, Aren, Caleb, and Abigail of New York, NY.

He is also survived by Jarod and Marcela Lawton and their sons, Andre, Ray, and Tucker of Hallowell; and by many Jalbert and Poisson cousins; family, local friends and Blue Knights worldwide. He is also survived by a brother; three children; and several grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Cecile; his in-laws, Munroe and Juanita Hawkens; and Uncle Bill and Aunt Shirley Hawkens; and his Akitas.

Continuing to support the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938, please make donations in his memory to this charity.

The family invites relatives and friends to a Memorial Visitation on Friday, Sept. 30, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington with memorial services provided by the Farmington Elks at 6:30 pm. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 am from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed with a Blue Knights-led procession to his burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. A time for story-telling and friendship will be held following the interment at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, Farmington. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.