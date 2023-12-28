David Alton Wright passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023 after a brief battle with Pancreatic cancer, with his family by his side.

David, also known as Dave or to most, Gampa, spent 3 years in the army as an Engineer, later in life finding joy in the craft of building homes and bridges. As years passed he found his true love in life, his wife Carol, his chldren and grandchildren, and let’s not forget his dogs Sassy and Patches.

Dave lived by the motto “Work Hard, Play Harder.” He enjoyed fourwheeling, camping and teaching his children and grandchildren the passion for fishing and hunting. He enjoyed ice fishing with his best friend Wayne and his wife Suzanne.

David was predeceased by his father James Lanctot, and his biological father John Wright.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol; daughters Tanya and her husband Shawn Crogan, Crystal Wright and partner Chad Baker, and his son David Wright and his wife Lisa. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Trevor and his girlfriend Emma, Leah, Ryan, Luke, Devin, and Lily, his mother Sonja Lanctot and siblings Darryl, Debbie, Tammy, and James.

There will be a celebration of life December 30, 2023, at the New Sharon Masonic Lodge from 1 to 4 p.m.