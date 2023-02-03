David B. Morgan

PHILLIPS – David Blaine Morgan, 75, passed after a short illness while at his winter home in Zephyrhills, Florida. Born on April 11, 1947, the oldest child of Montford “Spin” and Mary (Fahey) Morgan, in Twin Mountain, New Hampshire. David moved to Phillips at a young age and was an active Phillips resident for the remainder of his life.

David attended school in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School, class of 1965. After graduation, David followed in his father’s path, and joined the US Navy. Stationed at El Centro, California for Naval training, David then shipped to Vietnam where he worked as a “SeaBee”. During his service to the country he was so proud of, David had many “experiences” that those who were fortunate enough to know him in later years heard the telling of those hilarious adventures. While in Vietnam, David started his collection of Vietnamese memorabilia that began a lifelong hobby that resulted in a museum quality display he was extremely proud of. An American flag and beautiful potted flowers always decorated the porch of his Maine home during the summer.

Of the jobs David had, being a car salesman is the one he will be best remembered for. Finally “retiring” after 35 years selling cars for the same business that was Gray Ford when he began and Home Auto Group when he ended. David sold automobiles to many families in the Franklin County area. His ability to sell anything to anyone is a trait his granddaughter inherited and earned him the beloved title of “Dealer Dave”. Ryan often joked if it had been legal, David would have sold he and Nancy for the highest price. His love of selling and gab did him well later when David began selling items at various locations in both Maine and Florida. His truck was often full of items to be sold at the other location whether he was headed North or South.

Dave was a member of many organizations including the Phillips Historical Society, the Lions, the Kingfield American Legion, the VFW, and the Elks. Dave had earned a reputation for organizing a good auction. His ability to entice most businesses to donate to a cause gathered many items to raise money for the charity benefiting from that auction.

On August 29, 1970, David married Nancy (Ellis). They made their home in Phillips, and in 1973 their only child, Ryan was born. They traveled to many fun locations as a family when Ryan was young, and he and Nancy continued to have a traveling excursion most every year. David was a fan of cruises to the Caribbean, and he and his companion, Lorraine Savage continued to go on many, using the winter home in Florida as a starting point for many adventures.

David is survived by his only child, Ryan Morgan and wife Iris, their daughter Kyla, and son Kelton, all of Farmington; his loving companion and BINGO and poker playing buddy, Lorraine Savage of Kingfield; his siblings, sister Kathy Morgan of Hollis, brothers Kenneth Morgan and wife Brenda of Norridgewock, Bob Morgan of Phillips, Mike Morgan and wife Joanne of Phillips, and Tom Morgan and wife Bonnie of Bingham; sister in-law, Ronnie Ellis; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. David is predeceased by his parents, Montford “Spin” and Mary (Fahey) Morgan; his wife, Nancy (Ellis) Morgan; sister in-law and her husband, Anita and Jeffrey Dunham; sister in-law, Elizabeth “Snip” Rolfe; brothers in-law, Lynn “Butch” Ellis, Rex Ellis, and Gerald “Jerry” Ellis.

Services will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.