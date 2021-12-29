David Clements (1947-2021)

BELFAST – David Clements, 74, formally of Dade City, FL, and Belfast, ME. He was the son of Floyd and Katherine (Adams) Clements. He passed away on December 27, after a strong two year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He attended Farmington High school and University of Maine at Augusta where he got his accounting degree. He was a Marine Corp Vietnam Vet. David loved raising honeybees and making his own beehives. He had a passion for country music, line dancing where he made lots of friends, and cycling. In his retirement he started a company called, Bowls By Dave Inc., which sold wooden bowls and other miscellaneous wooden items across the country.

He is survived by his children, Jarrod Clements of Portland, ME, Katherine Crocker of Hermon, ME Kristine Ruddy of Berlin, MA, and Brandon Clements of California. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, four siblings, Kermit, Charlene, Calvin, and Cindy and his beloved cat, Ruby.

He is predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Katherine Clements, as well as his brother Kenneth Clements.

Services to be held and announced at a later date.