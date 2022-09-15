David Daniel Frey-Bachelder (1997-2022)

David Daniel Frey-Bachelder, 25, of Gaffney, South Carolina; passed away unexpectedly Friday July 29, 2022. David was born in Farmington, Maine on April 17, 1997.

David attended Kingfield Elementary School where he played soccer and basketball. David spent two years at Pocono Mountain West Middle school, and later chose to move down south and go to Burns High School to play football and participate in the Junior ROTC program. David graduated with the Class of 2016, and chose to enter the work force.

As a Boy Scout, David made several connections within the community and learned valuable life skills, and gained a few life-long friends. In his free time, David would play video games, or spend time outside doing things we do around these parts – exploring, snowmobiling, skiing, making snow forts and having snowball fights, swimming, fishing, kayaking, boating.

David loved to make people laugh. He could imitate any line from a movie he had seen and would show off his skills to anyone. David had a great sense of humor and a witty remark ready for you at any time. He loved music, and dancing with his mother. He adored his animals and growing up with a “funny farm.”

As an adult David worked hard from kitchen jobs to most recently overnights at DHL. There he was a well-respected Shift Lead and friend to his co-workers. He would go to work on his days off, and give rides to his friends on the way, a very selfless individual. He loved target shooting, playing Nintendo switch, and watching anime.

David is loved endlessly and terribly missed by his surviving parents, sister, niece, extended family and some close friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Abram Cemetery on Howard Road in Salem Township, Maine 04983. Light refreshments will follow at the Salem Community Building.