David Ferrari (1934-2023)

YUMA, Ariz. – David Arthur Ferrari, 89, of Farmington, Maine ended his battle with Alzheimer’s disease on March 21 with his son Jimi and Jimi’s fiancée Tammy by his side.

He was born in Farmington, Maine on March 1, 1934, the youngest of three sons of Adelmo and Lucy (Pirani) Ferrari and was educated in the Farmington school system graduating high school in 1952 as class president. At a young age he was an altar boy at the Catholic Church across the street from his boyhood home. He later served as Sexton for the church and Grand Knight and Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

David and his wife Beatrice (Nolin) were married on May 19, 1956, having met while working in Augusta. David worked at “The Red Store” in Wilton, which was part of the family business, until 1965 when he joined his brothers Norman and Richard at Ferrari Brother’s Clothing Store in Farmington, where he worked until the business was sold in 1980. David served the Town of Farmington as a volunteer firefighter for many years and he also ran a blown-in insulation business. Later David worked as a Custodian at Mt. Blue High School and the Cascade Brook School.

David savored the thrill of competition including racing stock cars in the 1960’s at Oxford Plains Speedway, which developed into his love of NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed, playing cards, bowling and tennis. He enjoyed summers relaxing at his camp on Porter Lake in New Vineyard with family, traveling in his motorhome, and at one time was a contestant on the television game show “The Price is Right.” For many years he and Beatrice traveled as snowbirds to their winter home in Florida.

He was predeceased by his wife Beatrice; and his brothers, Richard and Norman. He is survived by his son Jimi Ferrari and his fiancée Tammy Horne and Jimi’s children Jami Ferrari and Dawn Powers (Asher); daughter, Pamela Ferrari and husband Jim Faulkner, and their children Kimberly Ferrari and Zachary Faulkner (Megan); and daughter Jennifer Hutchinson and husband Craig, and their daughters Chelsea and Jessie Hutchinson.

Public graveside memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 2 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 US-1, #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.