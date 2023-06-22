David Gould (1947-2023)

WILTON – David Lee Gould, 75, of Wilton, Maine died peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Sandy River Center, with family by his side after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

David was born on December 30, 1947, son of Raymond and Beverly (Murray) Gould in Lewiston, Maine. David attended school in the one room schoolhouse of East Dixfield, Maine and later graduated from Wilton Academy in 1965. He went on to secondary education at SMVTI where he studied heating installation and repair.

David spent his lifetime working as a heating technician extraordinaire. He was employed at Dead River, Ripley and Fletcher and other businesses before he moved on to becoming the SAD 9 Facilities Director. David owned his own plumbing and heating business and was partial owner to Sunrise Maple Farms. He later retired as an HVAC technician from UMF.

David was notably known for his napping skills (especially in church) and spent most of his time outdoors. As a young man he became an Eagle Scout and later became a Maine Guide. He loved camping, hunting, fly fishing and canoeing in the canoe he built. Woodworking, buying tools, making maple syrup and spending time with his family on their pontoon boat. David also loved to sketch, paint and was well known for his amazing baked beans. David and Jo Ann would often just go for a drive with a soda to see the Maine scenery. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and never hesitated to get down on the floor to play with them and would often sing them an Elvis tune. David and Jo were active members in their Seventh Day Adventist Church community in Jay, Dixfield and Farmington. Often, family would call upon David when something went wrong. He never hesitated to go to a family house at any hour to fix a furnace, solder a pipe, turn on a generator or plow a driveway.

David was happiest spending time with his family. He passed away just 5 days short of his and Jo Ann’s 50th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jo Ann (Perry) Gould. His son Scott Gould and his wife Mindy Gould and their children Antyna, Merritt and Rhiannon of Washington, Maine. Daughter Betsy (Gould) Mancine and her husband Dominic Mancine and their children Emma May Rose and Joseph “Joey” of Wilton, Maine. Nieces Christi (Magoon) Richards and Libbi (Magoon) White and Great Niece Courtney Bubier LeComte.

David was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Beverly Gould, his first wife, June C. (Parker) Gould and his son Joseph ”BJ” Gould. In addition to his in-laws Joseph and Ethyl Perry whom he loved and adored like they were his own parents.

Services will be on Sunday, June 25, 2023 beginning with the interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton at 1:30 pm. Following the graveside service family and friends are invited to gather at Wiles Funeral Home, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine at 2:30 p.m. for his service, followed by a reception with light refreshments. Words of condolence and tributes may be shared with his family and friends in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.