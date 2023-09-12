David Hinkley (1942-2023)

WILTON – David L. Hinkley 81, passed away unexpectedly in his home on September 7th, 2023. He was born in Rockland Maine on February 10th, 1942. He was the son of George Hinkley and Dorothea (Bruce) Elliott.

David attended schools in Phillips and Farmington. After graduating from high school, he worked in G.H. Bass Shoe Shop. He later worked in construction and paving companies. After marrying Barbara J. (Nason) Hinkley in 1972, David and Barbara operated a gas station in Farmington where they worked until the business was sold. He then worked at another Wilton gas station until his retirement.

David loved skeet shooting in his younger years. He also enjoyed 15 years of volunteer driving for Community Concepts and received an outstanding award for driving one million miles. He had a variety of old cars and enjoyed going to car shows. During Farmington Fair time, he worked at the American Legion booth for several years. David was a member of the Masons, Kora Shriners, and the Farmington Elks Lodge.

David was predeceased by his wife Barbara, father George, his mother Dorothea, and his brother Don. He is survived by his longtime partner Mary Waite, daughter Virginia Rowell and her husband Chris, son Guy Haines and his wife Naomi, as well as many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday September 16, 2023, at 10:00 am. A “Potluck” gathering will follow at Living Waters Assembly of God Church, 547 Wilton Road in Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barbara Bush Hospital, St. Jude’s, or the Shriners Childrens Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine where memories can be shared at dsfuneral.com