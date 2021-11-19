David L. Reed (1937-2021)

STRONG – David L. Reed, 84, of Strong, passed away on November 13, 2021, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born in Salem, Maine on June 1, 1937 to Mildred Reed. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1956. David served his country in the U.S. Air Force, entering in 1956 and serving four years, receiving an honorable discharge in 1960. He attended USAF Technical School and was assigned to the 777th Radar Squadron. On July 1, 1962, David married Pearl Voter and she predeceased him in August of 2021. Over the years, he worked driving truck for the Gould brothers, and as a bus driver and in the maintenance garage for S.A.D. #58, which he retired from.

David is survived by his sister, Carolynne Nash (Mark); brothers and sisters in-law, Vernon and Maxine Voter, Eunice Shurtleff, Wendall and Susan Voter, Birdena Rowe, Susie Voter; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Pearl (Voter) Reed; his parents, Benton and Mildred Rowe; his brother, Gordon Rowe; his brothers in-law, Mahlon Voter, Milton Voter, Richard Shurtleff, Donald Baston; sister in-law, Jean (Voter) Baston; and great nephew, Nicholas Shurtleff, who David and Pearl helped raise.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s memory to Sandy River Center, 119 Livermore Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11 am, at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.