David Ladd (1950-2024)

STRONG – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a remarkable man, David Alton Ladd, affectionately known as ‘Crash’, born on August 10, 1950, in Farmington, Maine.

David was known for his wild hair and witty comments. David was a lifetime native of Strong, Maine, where he spent his life. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life – hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, mud runs, camping, racing, and even his work in logging. A hardworking and strong man, David’s love for the outdoors was as big as his heart. He was a person who truly lived by the rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” This philosophy was evidenced by his readiness to lend a helping hand, even if it meant giving the shirt off his back. Spending time with family and friends was David’s greatest pleasure.

He leaves behind his daughter Becky Goodridge; grandchildren; Tyler & Sydney; siblings; Jeff, Melinda, Mike, Cheryl & Tim; cousin & best friend, Joe Ladd; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Mary Ladd; siblings, Bruce, Vern, Hal, Nanette & Alana.

We invite you to share your fond memories, stories, and photographs of David on his memorial page at dsfuneral.com. Your contributions will serve as a comforting reminder of the beautiful life he led and the countless lives he touched. Family asks for you to share in his Celebration of Life planned for March 15th, 2024. In true “Ladd” fashion there will be visiting hours from 4-6 pm with music and refreshments following from 6-10 pm. This celebration will be held at the Avon Town Hall on Route 4 Avon Maine.

Donations of food and or money would be greatly appreciated. There is a GoFundMe to help with the celebration and cremation costs. gofund.me/c1082c28 or contact Melinda 207-491-6049 or Jen 207-649-3296 if you would like to help with the event.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine.