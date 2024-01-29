David Mills (1945-2024)

FARMINGTON – David Pearson Mills, age 78, of Farmington, died on January 26th at Franklin Memorial Hospital where he had been a patient for two weeks.

Born in Farmington in October 1945, David was the son of S. Peter Mills, Jr. and Katherine Coffin Mills. Educated in Farmington, Portland, and Gorham schools, he returned to Farmington in 1963 to live with his grandmother, Flora Mills, and be her caregiver. It was the place where in most years since his grandmother’s death in 1964 he continued to reside until his death.

As a teenager and as a young man in the 1960’s he worked at local dairy farms, for area logging contractors, at wood turning mills, and for a septic system contractor. Later he worked at Wilton Tanning and at G.H. Bass. He then worked for many years for his good friends and neighbors Dennis and Clare Bailey Liwski at various enterprises, including their appliance and refrigeration business.

Throughout his life he was quick to lend a helping hand to others in need, plowing their driveways without charge, providing a ride to medical appointments and helping out at the Care and Share Food Closet.

He was a personable raconteur on many subjects of interest, a companionable conversationalist who loved history and country music.

David is survived by his siblings, Peter Mills and wife Nancy, sister Janet Mills, brother Paul Mills and partner, Shanelle Lake, and sister Dora Anne Mills, as well as Peter’s children Kate, Alice and Ruth and their children; Dora’s children, Anthony David Mills Fiori, who was his namesake and godson, and Julia Katherine Mills Fiori; and Janet’s stepdaughters, Alison, Coleen, Tammy, Kristen and Lisl, and their children. He was predeceased by his parents, his uncle William Mills and his aunt Virginia Mills for whom he was a caretaker for several years, and his brother-in-law Stan Kuklinski.

David had many hobbies, but most of all he loved the town of Farmington, where he will be especially missed.

Family and friends are invited to David's visitation Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, in Farmington, where his service will take place at 1 pm. A reception will follow immediately after the service. Burial will take place in the family lot in Fairview Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the Care and Share Food Closet, PO Box 38, West Farmington, Maine 04992.