WILTON – David Murray Osgood passed away on June 4, 2022.

David was born in Farmington, Maine and spent most of his career at International Paper Company in Jay. Upon retirement, he and his wife Linda moved to Alaska to enjoy over two decades of northern adventures. David was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, canoeing, and camping. He never missed an opportunity to share a story or show off a photo album. He was best known for his charismatic personality and his adventurous spirit.

He was predeceased by his mother Grace, father Henry, his sister Lin Norman, his wife Linda, and his two sons, Mark and Micah Osgood.

David is survived by his daughter Kristin Drottar of Windham, daughter Melissa Lawson and husband David of Frisco Texas, step-son Matthew Luce and wife Caroline of New Vineyard, step-son Michael Luce and wife Heidi of Wilton, grandchildren Zachary, Matthew, Megan, Damian, Mackenzie, Izzi, Jonathan, Kylie, and Luke. David is also survived by his sisters Lois Osgood-Miltimore of Monroeville NJ and Judith Osgood-Matthews of Rockville MD along with many nieces and nephews.

The family invites relatives and friends to Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington for a memorial visitation on Sunday, June 19 from 12-2 pm with a short service at 2:00. Guests are invited to a reception at his home in Wilton following the service. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilton Fish and Game Club (256 US-2, Wilton ME).