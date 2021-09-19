KINGFIELD – David Pinkham, 69 years young, of Kingfield, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021 in his home.

David was a carpenter for the majority of his life, building homes and camps in the Kingfield, New Portland, Lexington and Sugarloaf areas. In 1974, he became a Master Mason and member of the Mount Abram Lodge 204, A.F. & A.M., in Kingfield.

David enjoyed outdoor activities with his family and close friends, which included hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many in Kingfield and surrounding areas.

David is survived by his wife, Lynda Pinkham; sons: Jason and Jeremy Pinkham; daughters in-law: Helen and Megan Pinkham; grandchildren: Levi, Allison, Zachary and Tyler Pinkham; sister, Eunice Pinkham Chase; nieces and nephews: Karen Chase, Craig, Dano, Jimmy, Kirby and Kevin Pinkham; dear friends: Richie Schobel, Phillip McClure, and Harry Johnson.

He was predeceased by his parents, Chesley and Ina Pinkham; brothers: Danny and Thurbet Pinkham; and nephews: Kent Chase and Michael Pinkham.

Rather than flowers or cards, the family would prefer donations in David’s memory to: Gifts of Love, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Lexington Flats Cemetery, Long Falls Dam Road, in New Portland. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Happy Horseshoe Campground, 1100 Long Falls Dam Road, in New Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.