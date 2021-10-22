David R. Dayton (1928-2021)

FARMINGTON – David R. Dayton, 93 passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Sandy River Medical Center, with his family by his side.

He was born in Framingham, MA to Edwin and Doris R. Dayton, and spent his childhood in Ashland, Cochituate, and Natick, MA.

David married Sally Kingston on October 8, 1955 in Salem, MA, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage prior to Sally’s passing in 2016. They raised their family of four children in Beverly, MA, West Caldwell, NJ, and Bow, NH. In 1990, Sally and David retired to Stuart, Florida and enjoyed 25 years of living on Florida’s Treasure Coast. After his wife’s death, David moved to Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell, ME to be near his family.

David is survived by his two daughters, Dianne Dowd and husband Tom, Donna Losefsky and husband William; two sons, Stephen Dayton and Mark Dayton; six grandchildren, Laura Dowd and husband David Scott, Sarah Cumbo and husband Nick, Cameron Duckworth, Cray, Madelyn, and Jamie Dayton; two great granddaughters, Iris and Hazel Scott.

Upon graduation from Natick High School in 1946, David enlisted in the Army and served in the occupation forces in Japan following WWII. Originally assigned to the Artillery, he was reassigned to Tokyo where he ran the printing press for the Pacific Stars and Stripes Newspaper.

Upon completion of his tour of service, he used the GI bill to attend Indiana Technical Institute and graduated in 1950 with a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He spent most of his career working for Sylvania Lighting eventually becoming the Chief Engineer of Equipment Development. He was awarded 21 patents for innovations in automotive lighting, camera, and Hollywood movie lighting. After retiring from Sylvania in 1982, he worked for North American Phillips in Richmond, KY where he specialized in automotive head lights.

David’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Granite Hill Estates, Sandy River Medical Center, Togus VA, and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the care and support of our father.

There will be no services at this time. A private Celebration of Life Memorial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938