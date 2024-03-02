David Robbins

FARMINGTON – It is with deep sadness that we announce that Dave ran off to Fire Lake. Don’t panic, he said that’s where all his friends are. Jokes aside, writing an obituary for Dave is not an easy task. Trying to sum up such a man in a few paragraphs is nearly impossible. If you were privileged enough to know him, you will understand why.

Dave spent the last years of his life at his favorite place, Deer Ridge. He lived the simple life with Patty and his dog Charlie, the loves of his life. In his earlier years, you could find him stock car racing, hunting, fishing, and being wild. The one thing about Dave is, it was never a dull moment. His stories were epic and his sense of humor was unmatched. Even when his health declined and things were looking bleak, you would still hear him asking medical staff to meet him at the bar later. He kept us all laughing even at the very end.

If I had to imagine where Dave is now, he is in the deep Maine woods, chasing a buck with a beer in his hand and Marlborough red in his mouth. That would be his heaven and even though he was a die-hard atheist, I hope he is smiling down on us all, with no pain, in a healed body grateful he was wrong.

Dave is survived by his daughters Christina Robbins, Michelle Gleason, Susan Brackley, Megan Hayes, and Michelle Boyd; sisters Beverly Miner and Linda Norton; grandchildren Danielle Boyd, Jamie Thompson, Eli Pinkham and Jordan Brackley; and great-granddaughter Carol Boyd St. John.

Special thanks to Alfred Rackliff for always being his best friend and making sure he was looked after and taken care of, and to Susan and Cliff Brackley for taking care of Dave the last year of his life, and David Todd for all of the shared hunting stories, and being a beloved friend.

And as Dave always said; “He ain’t as good as he once was, but he’s as good once as he ever was.”

Family and friends are invited to Dave’s visitation on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 1 to 3 pm at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Visit Dave’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to leave words of remembrance, reflections or photos for his family.

A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on June 7, 2024 at 1 pm where everyone is welcome and asked to wear his signature look: jeans, a black pocket t-shirt and red bandana around their neck. Or as he would say, “Wear whatever the hell you want.”

Donations can be made to his go fund me, https://gofund.me/db7ecfb7 which at this time will cover the costs of a memorial stone for him and his wife Patty, who predeceased him in 2022.

Honored to be caring for the family of David L. Robbins is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.