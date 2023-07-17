FARMINGTON – David Robbins, our deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and brother-in-law, has traveled on. His trek onward has left us with huge holes in our hearts, but also, the ability to laugh, love, and speak for ourselves.

David and Betsy were together for approximately 45 years give or take… they didn’t count. Devoted to each other, they closely resembled John Prine’s song In Spite of Ourselves, and Ewan MacCall’s The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, all at the same time.

Together, David and Betsy raised 4 Strong, Assertive, and Determined kids: Tirzah Lanoie, Hannah Robbins, Carlah Robbins, and Henry Robbins; who were gracious enough to give them 4 perfect grandchildren: Tiernan and Abram Lanoie, Jailyn Robbins, and Davey Robbins. The list of family members is very long. For us, he was a giant of a man who fought leopards and could growl like a T-Rex.

He was prone to loud, passionate opinions, giving huge hugs when needed, and rocking all babies and children, and sometimes others, to sleep by droning off-key.

He was fiercely loyal to those he loved and valued humility, modesty, kindness, courage, and justice.

David found joy and beauty in the gardens he created with his wife, the Sunday Crossword Puzzle he completed with his sister, and walking with his dogs. His grandchildren lived far away and he relished cheering them on through facetime – listening to Piano Concerts and watching Ball games in real time.

David spent many years working with the youth in his community as a Coach, Mentor, Cheerleader, and Friend. He truly was a Good Guy.

He was an avid fan of all sports, but preferred NOT to watch Figure Skating with Betsy. Our sadness is huge, but our Love and Laughter is huger. David, you are missed.

For those that would like to attend, please join us for a casual gathering starting at 1 p.m. on July 23, 2023 at Fish N Play on Titcomb Hill Road, across from his home. (Chairs not provided). Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to have assisted the family with his cremation care.