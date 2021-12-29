David Scott Schubarth (1959-2021)

FARMINGTON – David Scott Schubarth passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, with his wife and family by his side. He was a cancer survivor. David was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 20, 1959, son of Ross and Marilyn Schubarth. He lived in Stoughton, MA and attended grade schools and Stoughton High School where he played hockey. He joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in July 1976. David traveled with the Fairs and worked setting up rides and operating the Ferris wheel and Tilt-a-Whirl. He met his wife, Diane Holbrook, at the fair in September of 1979. They were married on May 9, 1981 and celebrated 40 years together in 2021. They lived in Temple and Farmington. He was a member of the Temple Fire Department when they lived there. David was employed as a lift operator at Sugarloaf Mountain for a few years, also as a roller operator for Tilcon Paving crew, and E.L. Vining & Son. David liked to build models, especially carnival rides, cars, boats, and planes.

David is survived by his wife, Diane Schubarth of Farmington; his mother, Marilyn Schubarth of Tampa, FL; sister, Linda Berger and husband Mike and their children of Canton, MA; brother, Christopher Schubarth of Tampa, FL; niece, Melissa Jones and child of Tampa, FL; father and mother in-law, Lewis and Shirley Holbrook of Farmington; brothers in-law, Charles and Kim Holbrook of Brooklyn Park, MN, Steven and Sharen Holbrook, Robert and Sherry Holbrook, all of New Vineyard; sisters in-law, Beverly Attallah of Arlington, VA, Judy and Lance Douglass of Madrid; and many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his father, Ross Eugene Schubarth; brother, Ross Gene Schubarth; and sister, Marilyn Jones.

Donations in David’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022 at the Pratt Corner Cemetery in New Vineyard. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.