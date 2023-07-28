David Smith (1952-2023)

FARMINGTON – David Robertson Smith, 71, of Livermore Falls, passed away after a brief illness on July 26, 2022, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. Born June 13, 1952, in Farmington, to William “Scotty” and Phyllis (Buker) Smith. He attended Livermore Falls High School, and then served in the U.S. Army 1972-1974. Upon discharge he worked in construction where he was well known for his welding abilities. In his younger years, David was known for his competitive boxing, and one of the local newspapers wrote a lengthy article about David. David loved hunting and fishing and could also be counted on for his story telling. He also loved to find good bargains at flea markets and yard sales. He always looked forward to babysitting his grandson Owen and sharing treats with him. David was a member of Amvets Post 33 in Jay, and Hillside Sports in Jay.

He is survived by his son Travis Smith and wife Margaret and their children, Trish, Ricki, Megan, Parker and Corbin, his son, Scott Smith and wife Jamie and their son Owen, brothers, Billy Smith and wife Dottie, Kenney and Timmy Smith, sisters, Carol Pauley and husband Larry, Debbie Hathaway and husband Ron, Doris Austin and husband Ivan and Norma Bowman and husband Jack, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Phil Buker, Norman and William Smith, sisters, Joyce Smith and Patricia Allen, and sister-in-law, Elaine Smith. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Celebration of Life Gathering with Military Honors will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, August 4, 2023, at AMVETS POST 33, 111 Main Street, Jay, Maine. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.