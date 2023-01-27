David Vining (1950-2023)

AUBURN – David G. Vining, 72, a resident of Oxford, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, after a brief illness. He was born December 12, 1950, in Farmington, the Son of Quentin and Frances (Lakin) Vining. David was a 1969 graduate of Wilton Academy in Wilton. He worked for a time at Bass Shoe and recently as a janitor for RSU#73, but he spent most of his career as a woodsman and he loved working in the woods. He enjoyed playing cards and many other inside and outside games. He loved the competition of it all. He was a quiet man, and worked hard all his life. At the end of his life, he had assurance that he would be with the Lord and reunite with his parents and brothers.

David is survived by his loving companion Nancy, sister Barbara Vining of Wilton, brother Ken Vining and companion Debra Timberlake of Livermore Falls, Aunt Blanche Ranger of South Paris, Uncle Bernard Vining of Weld, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Rodney Vining. The family would like to thank Cynthia, Nancy’s sister, for giving such good care to David during his illness. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at CMMC for their such good care while David was there. The family also thanks the staff at Hospice House for their special care of David in the last few hours of his life. Dave will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery, US Route 2, Wilton, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME,15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

