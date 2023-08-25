David W. Simpson (1940-2023)

FARMINGTON – It is with a smile that we celebrate the life and legacy of our witty, generous, humble, and adventurous David Simpson, who lived life to the fullest from October 5, 1940, to August 11, 2023. Born in Augusta, ME, David was a proud Maine man through and through.

He served his community as a member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, which he retired from, but his heart was always with his family, whom he cherished and held above all else. David was a man of many facets, a retired police officer with a passion for hunting and an undeniable love for the Red Sox. He was also a man of journey and adventure, having lived in Stratton, ME, before settling down in Farmington, Maine. He was a generous soul, always ready with a witty comment to lighten the mood and bring laughter to his loved ones.

David was deeply loved and admired by his wife, Sherralyn Simpson; his son, Michael Simpson and wife Terri; and daughter, Dianne Kane and husband Christopher. He was a beloved grandfather to Joshua, Travis, Mikie, and Brett. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Bernice Simpson; his son, David Jr.; and his brother, Harold Jr. A graveside service in his honor will be held on September 30th, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis.

We invite you to join us in celebrating David’s life and legacy. Share your memories, stories, and photos on David’s memorial page at dsfuneral.com. Let’s remember him as he was – a man full of humor, generosity, humility, and adventure. Click this link to view additional details about David’s Services: my.gather.app/remember/david-simpson-2023