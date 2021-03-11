Dawn Abbott (1956-2021)

STRONG – Dawn Marie Abbott, 64, of Strong, passed away on February 28, 2021, at home on her beloved mountain after her battle with cancer.

She was born on April 9, 1956, in Farmington, the daughter of Donald M. Abbott and Cora (Polly) A. Deming Abbott. She attended school in Strong and Mt. Abram High School. Dawn enjoyed driving truck cross country with her former husband, James Pinkham, and enjoyed seeing the country. She also enjoyed going to horse shows as a kid and her numerous animals, horses, cats and dogs. Dawn had a kind heart for both animals and people alike. She gave a lot of time to Double B Equine Rescue and took in her last horse Grace and a pony from them. She lived her whole life on Burbank Hill Road in Strong, never wanting to leave the hill! Dawn loved spending time with family, especially her granddaughter; and her best friends, Angela Durrell until her death and Alice Ryder.

Dawn is survived by her daughter, Michelle Poisson and husband Bert of New Sharon; granddaughter, Jordan Smith of Farmington; sister, Sheila Abbott and husband Joseph Smith of Phillips; brother, David Abbott and wife Nicole Yerxa of New Gloucester; and a very special companion, Terry Libby. She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Polly Abbott; former husband, James Pinkham; and many aunts, uncles and grandparents.

The family would like to give a very special thank you for the care and compassion of her care taker Ruth Abbott and the Androscoggin Hospice care team; her great friend Alice Ryder for all her wonderful meals and sweets she provided for Dawn; and a really special thank you to Terry Libby for providing her a home and care during her last weeks, your care and compassion was exceptional Terry.

At Dawn’s request there will be no services. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial donations to Double B Equine Rescue, 997 West Mills Rd., Industry, ME 04938 or to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.