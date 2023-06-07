Dean Paul Morrison, Jr. (1944-2023)

LEWISTON – Dean Paul Morrison, Jr., 78, of Rangeley, died late Saturday at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born in Fredericton, NB, Dec. 12, 1944, a son of Dean Paul and Dorothy Estelle (McCullough) Morrison and received his education in local schools. While a student at Northeastern University, he was drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon his return, he worked for Shavony Scrap Metal and then became a self-employed lobsterman in Southport, Maine.

He enjoyed making his home in Rangeley and going to Happy Hour at Sarge’s, where he made many friends over the years.

He is survived by three nephews, John Morrison and his wife, Kim of Greenbush and their daughter, Marilyn and her husband, Jacob Manning of OH; Scott Morrison of Ellsworth; and Jeff Morrison and his fiancé, Wa Win of Rochester, NH, and children, Josh and Megan.

Graveside committal services with Army Honors will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Main Street, Rangeley on Sunday, June 11, at 12 p.m. Memories can be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be providing his funeral services.