STRONG – On Wednesday, May 1, Debbra Hinkley, née Starbird, passed away surrounded by her beloved family.

Debbie was devoted to her family and loved ones. With her ex-husband Paul she raised three children: Brian, Derek, and Ashley. Over the years she extended her maternal love and guidance to countless others through her work in health care and special education, to an entire generation of scouts as an active Boy and Girl Scout leader, and to anyone in need of a hug and compassion. She was always there with a cup of coffee, a sympathetic ear, and a big heart. She was fiercely protective of those she tucked under her wing, and she loved us unconditionally and without reservation.

Debbie loved being outdoors and spent many summers camping with her family, the Scouts, or at Native American powwows, where she loved to drum and sing. Many fond memories were made along the shores of Moosehead Lake and Dead River.

She is predeceased by her parents; brother, Richard; and sister, Sherry. She is survived by her maternal grandmother, Jean; sister, Betty; three children; three grandchildren, Serenity, Dominic, and Kaitlin; several nieces and nephews; her partner, Robert; and many dear friends whom she loved deeply.

A Celebration of Life will be held to remember and honor Debbie on Saturday, May 25, at the Strong Methodist Church between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., where all are welcome to come and share their memories and commemorate her life.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.