Deborah A. Muse (1952-2021)

FARMINGTON – Deborah A. Muse, 69, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2021, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, after a long illness.

She was born in Chelsea, Mass., on Jan. 16, 1952, to George and Marie DiChiara. Debbie’s daughter from a previous marriage, Kristie (Silva) Dunaway and two grandchildren, Megan and Logan, reside in Florida.

In 1987, Debbie married her current husband, Everett Muse in Burlington, Mass., and they moved to Farmington in 1989, where they have lived ever since. She became the loving surrogate mother of his four children and 10 grandchildren.

Debbie was a longtime rural letter carrier in Farmington. She was well known for her friendly and helpful personality, and will be lovingly remembered by many.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Debbie’s memory to the Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

No public services are planned. A family gathering will be held in the spring to remember her life.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.