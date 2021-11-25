Deborah Mary Auch (1960-2021)

FARMINGTON – Deborah Mary Auch passed away peacefully on November 5th 2021, surrounded by family and her favorite music, after a long battle with illness. Deborah was born on September 14th 1960 in Farmington. She was the daughter of Michael N Tufts and Joan (Lambert) Tufts. Growing up, she attended Kingfield schools and Mt Abram High School. While in school, Deb was a member of the National Honor Society and a devoted member of band. She continued her education at the University of Maine at Farmington, graduating with a BA in math. She shared her interest in math through multiple educational roles within the SAD 58 district, all the while growing her jewelry business. This being her true passion, jewelry making became her full-time occupation in later years.

Deborah Auch’s memory is suspended in this world through the tiny pieces of her passions that reached so many during her time here. As a music enthusiast, cook, gardener, educator, and jeweler, Deb brought joy to many different souls in many different ways. Today, their is a soulful collection of music enjoyed by Debs family, many students who remember her impact as an educator, and a diverse and far reaching community of people who found joy through Deb’s jewelry.

Deborah was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Deb is survived by her two daughters, who grew to be the living embodiments of their mother’s passions; Yaicha, a talented singer and lover of music, and Zia, a chef and restaurant owner. Deb was grandmother to Kyran, Odele, Ali, Nova, and Zenna. Unique to Deb’s story was her being one of five sisters. A strong and caring group of women who have left their mark on this area, Deb is survived by sisters Diana, Dody, Dulcy, and Darcy. She leaves behind her father Michael Tufts and mother Joan Tufts. She was also an aunt to many nieces and nephews.

The family extends a sincere thank you to the kind caregivers and residents of the assisted living home at Eight Rod Road where Deb resided at for the last few years, as well the nursing staff at Maine General-Augusta for their dedicated care of Deb in her final days.

There will be a private family burial in the immediate future, and an open celebration of life in the coming 2022 year. Details on the gathering will be shared next year closer to the event.