Debra Bartlett (1963-2023)

TEMPLE – Debra “Deb” Bartlett, passed away quietly at home in Temple, Maine on May 14, 2023. Deb was born on February, 20, 1963 in Farmington, Maine. Daughter of Aster Littlefield, the late Everett Bartlett, and foster parents who raised her, the late Sam and Elizabeth Hood.

She attended SAD 9 school system, taking automotive class and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1981. She worked in a local shoe factory, wood turning mill, and then worked at Verso until the pulp mill explosion in early 2021, she then semi-retired.

She resided in Temple, where she bought her dream home with an in-ground swimming pool in 2000, which was her proudest accomplishment. She lived there with her boyfriend Alton “Brownie” Brown and her nephew Andrew Bartlett.

Deb is survived by brothers David, Donald, Ronald, Everett Jr., and Brian Bartlett as well as James Littlefield. Sisters Dorian Jones, Lillian Porter-McBean, Bonnie Bor, and Valerie Brown. Several nieces and nephews and foster siblings as well. Also survived by the “Girlfriends” Kathy “Kat” Hargreaves and Delores “Del” Bachelder. She was predeceased by brothers Randall Porter and Charles Bartlett.

Deb had many life enjoyments, from playing baseball in her early years where she was the first girl to play on the Fairbanks Red Sox little league team, to camping with friends and family, fishing, back road trips, yearly snowmobiling trip with best friend Kat, riding the side by side, family outings, and all the scenery and wildlife that Maine has to offer.

Deb touched the heart of everyone she came in contact with and will be missed dearly by so many. We are very thankful for the wonderful treatment received by the Franklin Memorial Oncology Center as well as Androscoggin Hospice. A special thank you to James and Corey for their dedicated care.

Per her request, there will be no service and in lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to make a donation in her name, please do so with either the St. Jude Children’s Hospital foundation or the Franklin County Animal Shelter.