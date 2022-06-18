Debra Darlene Toothaker (1967-2022)

WILTON – Debra Darlene Toothaker, 54, passed away on June 6, 2022, at her home in Wilton, with loving family by her side.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1967 in Farmington, daughter of Everett and Martha (Records) Skidgell.

Debra attended and graduated from Dixfield High School. She married Robert Toothaker on Oct. 29, 2011, in Phillips.

She was employed at Maine General Medical Center as a healthcare professional in medical billing and coding. Debra enjoyed mud runs, auto racing, Jeeping, gardening, knitting, the ocean, sunsets, and mountain views.

Debra is survived by her husband, Robert Toothaker of Wilton; son, Michael Bowden and grandson, Brooks Bowden of Canaan; son, Nathan Morris of Wilton; brothers, Darrell Skidgell of New Orleans, LA, Donald Skidgell and wife Beverly of Greensboro, AL, Chris Skidgell and wife Liz of Norridgewock, Terry Nurmi of Norridgewock; sisters, Dione Skidgell of Jay and Roxanne Thomas of Mexico, ME; niece, Katie Skidgell of Livermore Falls.

Donations in Debra’s memory may be made to Maine General Health to benefit the Harold Alfond Cancer Center and mailed to Maine General Health, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903-0828 or online give.mainegeneral.org

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.