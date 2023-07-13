Dennis L. Rackliff (1942-2023)

EAST DIXFIELD – Dennis L. Rackliff, 81, of East Dixfield, died Tuesday morning at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in New Sharon, July 1, 1942, a son of Leon Elbridge and Bertha Mae (Bachelder) Rackliff and was a graduate of New Sharon High School. He was a veteran of the United Staes Air Force Reserve having been stationed at Dow AFB in Bangor for six years where he worked as an auto mechanic. He worked in the shoe industry for several years in Skowhegan and Farmington before working as a millwright at Forster Manufacturing Co., Inc. in Dryden for 25 years. After his retirement he owned and operated 3 B’s Variety in East Dixfield Village.

In 1974, he married Janet Whittemore in her parents’ backyard in East Dixfield. Dennis loved going fishing, hunting, and camping. He especially enjoyed working with wood, from working with firewood to making wooden toys and novelties that he sold at various flea markets and festivals over the years. He also enjoyed gardening and will be remembered for “nicknaming” all of the special ladies in his life, “Charlie.”

He is loved by his wife of 49 years, Janet of East Dixfield; children, Brian Rackliff and his wife, Linda of Livermore Falls, Blaine Rackliff and his wife Lindsy of Billings, MT, and Beckie Bowering and her husband, Marc of Wilton; a stepson, Kenny Chase and a stepdaughter, Lisa Chase-Tilley, both of NC; grandchildren, Dennis M. Rackliff, Jr., Jessica Ouellette, Haley St. Peter, Benjamin Rackliff, Baileigh Rackliff, Alliya Rackliff, Tye Rackliff, Maverick Real, and Tricia Souther Bowering; step grandchildren, Deanna, Jordyn, Trystin, Boyd, Morgan, and Joe; 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Raynold, Nelson, Gregory, Stanley, and Peggy-Sue; He was predeceased by a son, Dennis M. Rackliff; sisters, Beverly Trafton and Nancy Knight; brothers, Dale, Buddy, and Neil.

All family and friends are invited to a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, July 22 from 1-4pm at the family home in East Dixfield. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice 14 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240/www.androscoggin.org. Memories and photos may be shared in Dennis’ Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for cremation services.