Dennis Pike (1938-2023)

Dennis Pike passed away on November 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born April 3, 1938, in Farmington, ME where he was raised by his parents Courtney and Iola Pike.

Dennis lived a life with a servant’s heart filled with compassion, kindness, and mercy for the community that he loved. His warm smile and caring heart touched countless lives and he will be terribly missed, yet fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Dennis graduated from Farmington High School and enlisted in the US Army Reserves for six years. At a time when young men were being drafted into the military, Dennis seeing it as his civic duty, simply volunteered. After returning from Fort Dix in New Jersey, he attended what is now known as the University of Maine at Farmington for two years but when offered a job as a Farmington Police Officer from the town manager, Dennis took the opportunity in 1966. Dennis attended the very first session held at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He worked full-time for the police department and part time as a deputy for the Franklin County Sheriff’s department. When a need arose in the police department or the sheriff’s department, Dennis did not hesitate to step in and help at a moment’s notice.

Dennis served in law enforcement for 46 years with the final 12 years serving as High Sheriff of Franklin County from 2001 – 2012. He was recognized for many accomplishments which included starting the K-9 program, starting the bike safety and inspection program at area schools, teaching D.A.R.E. at area schools, and working extensively with the Canadian Border Services Agency on increased border control after 9/11. In 2011, he was recognized by the Quebec Provincial Police for his efforts in covering the US / Canada border crossing and overseeing operations in the area.

When Dennis wasn’t on active duty he volunteered for many things. A few of his favorites were all the local and regional parades. No one loved a parade more than Dennis, leading countless processions for holidays and special events throughout the area, many times driving the County’s Civil Defense Truck built for natural disasters that he personally maintained.

Another passion was being part of N.O.A.A and monitoring and reporting on local weather for over 50 years. He also served as a town selectman in 1998 and served for 15 years until 2013. During that tenure he served on various committees such as Y2K Safety Ordinance, Transportation Advisory, and Recycling.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Orchard Park facilities for the care of both Dennis and Sheila over these last several months. They would also like to thank Sharon Buzzell for the support and care she provided, especially while family was so far away.

Dennis is predeceased by his wife of 51 years Sheila, who passed August 1st of this year. Dennis is survived by his children, daughter Angela Mahoney of South Dakota; son Michael and his wife Kim Pike of Madison; daughter Carol and husband Jim Ouellette of Lyman; his brother Peter and wife Prudy Pike; his grandchildren Charlie, Chloe, Adeline, Noah, and Joshua.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday November 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the family plot in Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin County Childrens Task Force, located at 113 Church Street, Farmington, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME, where memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com