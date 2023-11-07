Dennis White (1950-2023)

PHILLIPS – Dennis A. White, 73, of Phillips passed away on September 15, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on April 7, 1950, the son of the late Gordon and Nathalie (Raymond) White.

He attended school in Phillips and Strong and graduated with the Class of 1968. Dennis proudly served 4 years in the US Army, and he continued to serve our country in the Maine National Guard. On April 1, 1972, Dennis married Janice Heath and their life together as husband and wife began. Dennis was employed at H.G. Winter and Sons and the Wire Mill both of Kingfield.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Janice of Phillips; daughters, Holly Higgins and her husband, Jason of Sangerville and Cindy Meldrum and her husband, Randy of Kingfield; and his 4 grandsons, Ben & Grant Higgins, Tyler & Jacob Meldrum. He also leaves behind his sisters, Pam Shaw and her husband William Jr., of Salem and Terri White of Avon; brother, Marshall White and his wife, Priscilla of Farmington, and his sisters-in-law, Alice Sozanski and her husband, Steve of Phillips and Carla Heath of Millinocket.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Kim.

Memorial Services will be held in the Spring of 2024. Family and friends are encouraged to visit Dennis’ Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to leave words of remembrance. Honored to be caring for the family of Dennis A. White is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.